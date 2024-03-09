Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bowl Central opened on Friday, March 10 last year in Market Quay, Fareham at the site of the former Adastra’s nightclub. The five-lane bowling alley created more than 30 jobs and aims to provide ‘premier entertainment’ to the area, with its mix of games and drinks served from a cocktail bar.

At a "first birthday party" event held at the venue on Friday, March 8, visitors were treated to discounted games and drinks as well as some other treats to celebrate the occasion.

Business manager Gavin Mills said: "The word is spreading to the community now and things have picked up since Christmas. Trade has been very positive and progressive over the year. We're really proud. It's a business that we knew the local community wanted, following the closure of the bowling alley in Fareham some years ago now. It's great to be able to bring it back."

Customers who joined in the celebration enjoyed treats including free prosecco and pizza, discounted games and reduced drinks.