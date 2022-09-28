News you can trust since 1877
Gosport Green Week aims to help residents to take care of the environment

The Mayor of Gosport has opened a green exhibition to inform residents on how they can take care of the environment.

By Toby Paine
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:01 pm
The Big Green Week is the UK’s biggest celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature.

The event in the Gosport Discovery Centre runs until Saturday.

From left to right, Lesley Goddard and Sarah Hirom from Gosport and Fareham Friends of the Earth, the joint co-ordinators of Gosport’s Green Week, and Mayor of Gosport Jamie Hutchison

Initiatives like reducing waste, tackling pollution, a well-being garden, community allotments, a repair cafe and furniture recycling are all on display.

There are contributions from Gosport Borough Council, schools, businesses, charities, churches, libraries, campaigners and community groups.

Sarah Hirom of Gosport and Fareham Friends of the Earth said: ‘The sheer variety of activities and projects offers opportunities for volunteers and inspires us to acknowledge that we can all play a part in tackling climate change and improving life for all of us.

‘Knowing that we are all working together towards a common goal gives us a terrific boost and makes us all stronger.

‘This is a great start but there is much to do.’

