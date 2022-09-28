Gosport Green Week aims to help residents to take care of the environment
The Mayor of Gosport has opened a green exhibition to inform residents on how they can take care of the environment.
The Big Green Week is the UK’s biggest celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature.
The event in the Gosport Discovery Centre runs until Saturday.
Initiatives like reducing waste, tackling pollution, a well-being garden, community allotments, a repair cafe and furniture recycling are all on display.
There are contributions from Gosport Borough Council, schools, businesses, charities, churches, libraries, campaigners and community groups.
Sarah Hirom of Gosport and Fareham Friends of the Earth said: ‘The sheer variety of activities and projects offers opportunities for volunteers and inspires us to acknowledge that we can all play a part in tackling climate change and improving life for all of us.
‘Knowing that we are all working together towards a common goal gives us a terrific boost and makes us all stronger.
‘This is a great start but there is much to do.’