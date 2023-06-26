Firefighters from multiple stations were called to the Warren Heath Plantation at Star Hill, Hartley Wintney, yesterday afternoon (June 26) to try and control the flames – and continue to do so this morning.

The fire service urged members of the public to avoid the area – which burned overnight and saw large plumes of smoke pour from the woodland.

In a social media post, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: ‘Multiple crews are tackling a large fire in the open near Star Hill, Hartley Wintney. People should avoid the quarry area.

The service added that it will maintain a presence in the area over the coming days and thanked Forestry England personnel for assistance. At the height of the incident, 16 pumps were in use in conjuction with other supporting appliances.

Crews are still battling the blaze in Hartley Wintney.