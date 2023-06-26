News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Hampshire fire crews tackling 15-hectare forest fire in Hartley Wintney which burned through the night

Hampshire fire crews are battling a blaze which took hold in a 15-hectare patch of forest this weekend.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read

Firefighters from multiple stations were called to the Warren Heath Plantation at Star Hill, Hartley Wintney, yesterday afternoon (June 26) to try and control the flames – and continue to do so this morning.

NOW READ: Hampshire firefighters rescue chicks from Longmoor blaze which saw 16 hectares of land destroyed

The fire service urged members of the public to avoid the area – which burned overnight and saw large plumes of smoke pour from the woodland.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a social media post, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: ‘Multiple crews are tackling a large fire in the open near Star Hill, Hartley Wintney. People should avoid the quarry area.

The service added that it will maintain a presence in the area over the coming days and thanked Forestry England personnel for assistance. At the height of the incident, 16 pumps were in use in conjuction with other supporting appliances.

Crews are still battling the blaze in Hartley Wintney.Crews are still battling the blaze in Hartley Wintney.
Crews are still battling the blaze in Hartley Wintney.
Smoke filled the forest yesterday afternoon.Smoke filled the forest yesterday afternoon.
Smoke filled the forest yesterday afternoon.
Related topics:HampshireForestry England