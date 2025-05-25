Hampshire's most mispronounced place names and the fascinating stories behind them

But just because us locals (mostly) know how to correctly pronounce our cities, towns and villages, it does not mean that many visitors do.
Here are just 15 of the names of places across Hampshire which can be mangled by visitors. What would you add?
1. Beaulieu
Beaulieu is pronounced "Bew-lee" but is sometimes mispronounced as "Beau-lieu". The village located on the edge of the New Forest is home to both Palace House and the National Motor Museum. In 2020, it was named the fifth most beautiful village in the UK.
Pictured: Palace House at Beaulieu Photo: Submitted
2. Alresford
Alresford is pronounced "Alls-ford" but is sometimes mispronounced as"Al-res-ford". The Georgian town is loved by the foodies and it is home to lovely independent boutiques as well as tearooms and s the home of the Watercress Line. Known by 'New Alresford' by some and simply 'Alresford' by others, it sits next to 'Old Alresford'! Photo: Google
3. Broughton
Broughton in the Test Valley is pronounced "Braw-ton" but is sometimes mispronounced as "Brought-on". There are only 450 homes, and just under 1,000 people living there with domestic architecture spanning 600 years. | Wikipedia
4. Fawley
Fawley is pronounced "Faw-lee" but can be mispronounced as "Fawl-eye". The New Forest Village is is also the site of Fawley Refinery, operated by ExxonMobil, which is the largest facility of its kind in the United Kingdom. The decommissioned Fawley Power Station is also located less than a mile to the south east of the village - the tower as a landmark for a number of years before it was demolished. | Google Photo: Google
