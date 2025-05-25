Hampshire's most mispronounced place names and the fascinating stories behind them

4 . Fawley

Fawley is pronounced "Faw-lee" but can be mispronounced as "Fawl-eye". The New Forest Village is is also the site of Fawley Refinery, operated by ExxonMobil, which is the largest facility of its kind in the United Kingdom. The decommissioned Fawley Power Station is also located less than a mile to the south east of the village - the tower as a landmark for a number of years before it was demolished. | Google Photo: Google