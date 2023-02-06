Havant Borough Council will host the public meeting on February 15 at the Public Service Plaza at 5pm.

The proposal, if approved by the secretary of state, would see effluent from Budds Farm Sewage Treatment Works sent to another centre before being discharged into the reservoir.

What Havant Thicket Reservoir could look like

Cllr Rennie said the way we source fresh water is a ‘critical issue for our society’ with climate change making it ‘increasingly challenging’.

‘The proposal to use enhanced treated wastewater would be the first time this technology would be used in this country,’ he said.

‘Given the Solent’s high quality environment, this proposal is a massive concern to our residents.

‘I want to give our residents every opportunity to ask questions directly to both water companies on their proposals.

‘This will enable them to take part in the consultation currently being run by Southern Water, with an informed opinion of the proposals.’

Protestors handed a ‘message in a bottle’ to the council leader outlining their lack of trust in Southern Water because of its ‘dreadful and lengthy record of polluting our local harbours’.

Ann Buckley said: 'lt is good to see that the effluent recycling to Havant Thicket Reservoir has now got onto the Havant Borough Council's agenda.

‘This will give councillors an opportunity to debate this important matter. The public meeting at HBC on 15th February which was agreed after our recent letter drop to all the councillors will give residents a chance to question the Water companies.

‘We hope Portsmouth Fareham and Gosport councils will do the same as their residents would also be impacted by the Southern Water proposal.'

Fareham Borough councillor Simon Martin, executive member for planning and development said the council 'recognises the need' to find solutions to water resource issues in the south east.

He said: 'We are in the process examining the proposals in detail. I can confirm that the council will be responding to the current water resources consultations from both Portsmouth Water and Southern Water setting out any concerns in terms of any potential impact to Fareham residents.

'Consideration will also be given as to how we can continue to keep Fareham residents informed on these matters.'

A spokesperson for Portsmouth Water said: 'Portsmouth Water and Southern Water are presenting our long-term water supply plans.

'In addition to the public meeting, the two companies are holding a drop-in session in the Newlease Room at the Public Service Plaza from 4pm to 5pm on the same day.

'All are welcome to come to meet the team and ask questions about the plans.

'Anyone who would like to attend the main presentation at 5pm should express their interest here.

'Advance notice of questions can be sent to [email protected]’