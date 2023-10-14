Have your say – should Canal View remain permanently closed to motor vehicles?

Canal Walk

This follows on from the successful consultation held in June 2021 when feedback from the public prompted the decision to put the existing temporary vehicle free zone in place.

Since then, walking and cycling in and around this area connecting Fratton to the city centre has been further complemented through the improvements to walking and cycling under the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit scheme.

This proposal is an important part of Portsmouth’s Transport Strategy, which aims to encourage more people to walk, cycle and use public transport to make the city cleaner, greener and better connected.

The survey – at https://www.research.net/r/canalwalkTROsm - should only take around five minutes to complete.

The survey closes at midnight on Sunday October 22.

*Organisations and residents across Portsmouth are being asked to shape their council's approach to equality, diversity and inclusion.

Portsmouth City Council is developing a new strategy looking at how to make improvements around those topics and is inviting feedback from the people it is aiming to support.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of the Council, said: "We want to make sure our services deliver what all of our residents and communities need and are provided in a way people are able to engage with them.

"We do a lot to support residents across the city but we know we can always do better, particularly when it comes to areas like equalities.

"We have a draft strategy developed with input from groups with protected characteristics. Now we want to go out more widely to get views from as many people as possible and make sure what we're planning works for them."

The surve, open until November 12, is available online at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/equality where the draft strategy is also available to view.