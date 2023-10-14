News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing

Have your say – should Canal View remain permanently closed to motor vehicles?

Portsmouth City Council want to hear residents’ views on whether Canal Walk should remain permanently closed to motor vehicles.
By Simon Carter
Published 14th Oct 2023, 10:17 BST- 2 min read
Canal WalkCanal Walk
Canal Walk

This follows on from the successful consultation held in June 2021 when feedback from the public prompted the decision to put the existing temporary vehicle free zone in place.

Since then, walking and cycling in and around this area connecting Fratton to the city centre has been further complemented through the improvements to walking and cycling under the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This proposal is an important part of Portsmouth’s Transport Strategy, which aims to encourage more people to walk, cycle and use public transport to make the city cleaner, greener and better connected.

The survey – at https://www.research.net/r/canalwalkTROsm - should only take around five minutes to complete.

Most Popular

The survey closes at midnight on Sunday October 22.

*Organisations and residents across Portsmouth are being asked to shape their council's approach to equality, diversity and inclusion.

Portsmouth City Council is developing a new strategy looking at how to make improvements around those topics and is inviting feedback from the people it is aiming to support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of the Council, said: "We want to make sure our services deliver what all of our residents and communities need and are provided in a way people are able to engage with them.

"We do a lot to support residents across the city but we know we can always do better, particularly when it comes to areas like equalities.

"We have a draft strategy developed with input from groups with protected characteristics. Now we want to go out more widely to get views from as many people as possible and make sure what we're planning works for them."

The surve, open until November 12, is available online at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/equality where the draft strategy is also available to view.

Anyone who doesn’t have access to the internet, or will find it difficult to complete the survey online, can complete it over the phone by calling 023 9261 6708.

Related topics:Portsmouth City CouncilPortsmouthCouncil