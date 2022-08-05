Portsmouth Water announced on Wednesday it will not need to implement a ban this summer but warned it will monitor the situation ‘on a daily basis’.

However, Southern Water – which supplies customers in Hampshire, not including Portsmouth, Havant and Gosport – said it will issue a temporary use ban on hose pipes across parts of the county from 5pm today.

It is the first time the supplier has issued a hose pipe ban since 2012 following ‘one of the driest summers on record for more than a century’.

Parts of Hampshire will see a hose pipe ban from August 5. Picture: PA

The ban comes into effect shortly before the country is predicted to be hit with a new heatwave.

Forecasters are warning there is ‘very little meaningful rain’ on the horizon for parched areas of England as temperatures are set to climb into the 30s next week.

The Met Office said parts of England could see temperatures rise to the low or mid-30s by the end of next week due to an area of high pressure building from the Atlantic into the South and South West.

But the forecaster said while it could mean another heatwave, temperatures were likely to be well below the records set last month when thermometers climbed above 40C in some places.

The ongoing dry weather comes after months of little rainfall which, along with the heat, have left rivers at exceptionally low levels, depleted reservoirs and dried out soils, putting pressure on the environment, farming and water supplies, and fuelling wildfires.