16 images revealing the progress of the sea defence works at Ports Creek

Works on the phase of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme focusing on Ports Creek, also known as Portsbridge Creek, began in September and will include 1.9 km of flood defences across the top of the city from the Portsbridge roundabout at Hilsea, and then to the east across the top of Foxes Forest.

The design includes a sloped earth embankment with a footpath along the top of it which will also have a rock armour toe to dissipate wave energy, preventing more erosion of the shoreline.

Much of the existing sea wall has been demolished as part of the works to allow the creation of the new embankment with work due to end in December.

Here are images of the latest works:

1 . Ports Creek Latest sea defence works at Ports Creek on the northern edge of Portsea Island Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220225-38) | Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . Ports Creek Latest sea defence works at Ports Creek on the northern edge of Portsea Island Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220225-30) | Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . Ports Creek Latest sea defence works at Ports Creek on the northern edge of Portsea Island Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220225-31) | Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales