The iconic Treadgold Fish Sculpture will be on the move after it was emptied earlier this week ahead of the ongoing sea defence works along Southsea seafront.

As previous reported by The News the sculpture has been in a number of places in Portsmouth, including Southsea Common and Old Portsmouth, but now its creator Pete Codling is looking for a new home for it – possibly in the north of the city.

Earlier this week our readers voiced their opinions with suggestions including Portsdown Hill and Hilsea Lines, but many were also keen to see it stay close to the beach in the south of the city. Land owners or those with permission to host the sculpture who is interesting in hosting it can email [email protected] or contact the Treadgold Fish Sculpture Facebook page.

Here we look a look back at some wonderful pictures of placed where the sculpture has been.

