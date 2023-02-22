The iconic Treadgold Fish Sculpture is looking for a new home in Portsmouth after it was emptied of thousands of empty plastic bottles.

Volunteers and contractors worked together with artist and its creator Pete Codling to empty the fish yesterday (Monday, February 21), which has been in place on the promenade near The Briny restaurant. Between 5,000 and 6,000 bottles were estimated to have been ‘posted’ into the fish which was emptied before it was full so that it can be moved to allow for the ongoing sea defence works to take place. Previously it has been known to hold up to 12,000 bottles.

The sculpture has previously been placed in a number of locations in the south of the city including Southsea Common, outside the cathedral in Old Portsmouth, Victorious and by the Hot Walls, but now Mr Codling is looking for a potential site in the north of the city which can be its new host.

He said: “The sculpture has been to a number of sites in the south of the city, so now we are looking at the north. It will need to be somewhere iconic which screams ‘Portsmouth’ and will be perfect for pictures and be ‘Instagrammable’.”

Mr Codling has invited land owners or those with permission to host the sculpture to email him at [email protected] or contact him via the Treadgold Fish Sculpture Facebook page. He also thanked those who helped to empty the fish including childcare groups Vikki’s childcare, Toodles Tots Childminding, Sophie’s Childminding, Sharon's Childminding and RAOK group as well as help from Colas, GHS Recycling Limited and Portsmouth City Council.

1 . Emptying Treadgold Fish in Southsea Artist Pete Codling, with the empty Treadgold Fish Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2 . Emptying Treadgold Fish in Southsea Children help empty the fish Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . Emptying Treadgold Fish in Southsea Artist Pete Codling, with local childcare groups, Vikki's childcare, Toodles Tots Childminding, Sophie's Childminding, Sharon's Childminding and RAOK group who helped empty it. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

4 . Emptying Treadgold Fish in Southsea Children help empty the fish Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales