Just Stop Oil: Protest halts traffic in Portsmouth city centre as climate activists hold "slow march" demonstration

Climate activists halted traffic this afternoon as part of a Just Stop Oil demonstration in Portsmouth city centre.
By Joe Buncle
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:35 BST- 1 min read
Police were called to the scene of the “slow march” protest – which saw participants donning orange hi-vis vests hold hands and walk in front of vehicles – after it kicked off at 10.00am this morning (September 28.)

Members of the movement marched from Alfred Road, at the junction for Unicorn Street, towards Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea via Anglesea Road and Winston Churchill Avenue. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers redirected traffic during the disruption.

Just Stop Oil protesters marching in Portsmouth.Just Stop Oil protesters marching in Portsmouth.
Footage shows one protester in tears and exclaiming “What do you want me to do?” during as he marched in front of frustrated drivers.

The “slow march” demonstration was in response to the UK government’s refusal to “stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects”, according to the Just Stop Oil website. A statement posted by the organistaion on social media today said: “Ordinary people are marching in Portsmouth today to demand an end to new oil and gas licences.”

The action was the second taken by Just Stop Oil in Portsmouth this month. As previously reported, members of the public attacked protesters during a march along Anglesea Road on September 9.

More details to follow.

