Just Stop Oil protestors were drenched in water after slowly marching down a road in Camden, North London, yesterday (June 22). Pictured is a Just Stop Oil demonstration on May 31, 2023, in London. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

The group protestors were walking in the middle of a road in London yesterday. Dressed in bright orange high visibility vests and brandishing placards, the group slowly walked down Rochester Road in Camden, north London.

Disgruntled drivers and dismissive onlookers hurled abuse at them as they marched. Video footage from the scene, shared on the Daily Telegraph YouTube channel and elsewhere, shows water being thrown over them from a balcony.

NOW READ: Britons give verdict on Just Stop Oil protest tactics

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signs that the demonstrators were carrying read: ‘For my family’, ‘New Oil = Murder’ and ‘I won’t die quietly’. Paul Bleach, a gardener and fulltime carer from Portsmouth, was on the streets on Thursday. said disruptive actions are the only way to protest effectively and lead to real change.

He said: ‘We are marching in the road because sadly all other forms of dissent are ignored.’ The video also showed a man shouting and swearing at the marchers from the balcony.

SEE ALSO: Two people charged with Leigh Park murder

In a public statement, Just Stop Oil said: ‘At around 8am, 24 Just Stop Oil supporters, in four groups, began marching on key roads in Camden, Battersea, Wandsworth and Borough. At 8.10am, a frustrated resident threw a bucket of water over a “mini-march” of six people on Rochester Road in Camden.’