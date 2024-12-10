Gosport residents are being invited to a meeting to find out more about work to reduce the amount of storm overflows in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Water is reconnecting roof gutters and downpipes to the surface water sewer in the PO12 area of Gosport which it says will help reduce flooding and help slow the flow of water entering our sewer network.

It is invited local residents to meet its Clean Rivers and Seas Task Force team on December 13 at Gosport Community Hub at Brune Park School, Military Road from 5pm to 8pm so they can find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Southern water spokesperson said: “This event is to answer questions and explain the benefits of the work that is taking place and start to talk about the wider work we will be doing in the area over the coming months.”