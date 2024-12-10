Measures to improve sewage network being put in place with Gosport residents invited to find out more
Southern Water is reconnecting roof gutters and downpipes to the surface water sewer in the PO12 area of Gosport which it says will help reduce flooding and help slow the flow of water entering our sewer network.
It is invited local residents to meet its Clean Rivers and Seas Task Force team on December 13 at Gosport Community Hub at Brune Park School, Military Road from 5pm to 8pm so they can find out more.
A Southern water spokesperson said: “This event is to answer questions and explain the benefits of the work that is taking place and start to talk about the wider work we will be doing in the area over the coming months.”
