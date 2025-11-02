Part of Southsea Common has again been fenced off to create an “overwintering” refuge area for Brent Geese.

An area to the north of the common has been fenced off to create the area away from the works to the south of the common to create new sea defences along the esplanade on the stretch from the Blue Reef Aquarium to the Hovertravel terminal.

The esplanade is set to be closed until summer 2026 while the works take place.

Flocks of Brent Geese tend to arrive in the area from Siberia in early October and it is not the first time an area has been fenced off for them, with the same area used last year (see the video embedded in this story).

Fenced off area returns on Southsea Common for Brent Geese | Southsea Coastal Scheme

An update from the Southsea Coastal Scheme said: “A refuge area for our overwintering Brent Geese has now been re-established on Southsea Common.

“Last year we successfully used this area for the geese, with our highest number spotted in the refuge at one time coming in at 380! Throughout the wintering period we recorded 12 three figure counts of geese, four of which were in excess of 300. Geese were also recorded throughout the season in lower numbers.

Back in 2020/21 Castle Field was set aside over the winter for the birds but they snubbed it and instead took up residence at the Tenth Hole golf course and nearby Portsmouth Cricket Club. This is despite decoy geese being deployed to attract them.

Since then, a part of Southsea Common has been set aside instead with Portsmouth City Council fulfilling a legal obligation to provide a refuse area. It will remain in place until March next year.