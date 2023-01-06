Vivek Gurav wanted to spread awareness of plogging – that’s litter picking and jogging – and help others start their own plogging groups. The 26-year-old began plogging in his home city of Pune in 2018, and did not want to stop when he left his home for the first time in September 2021, to take up a University of Bristol scholarship.

In December, he decided to take the show on the road, visiting 30 cities in 30 days. Along the way, more than 250 local volunteers joined him, helping to collect 360kg of litter in Portsmouth and other major cities including London, Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool.

Undated handout photo issued by University of Bristol of Vivek Gurav (middle-right) with a group of volunteers during his plogging tour of the UK. Picture: University of Bristol/PA Wire.

‘It was a great experience and it was really nice to have so many people come out and support,’ Mr Gurav said. ‘It feels fantastic to have seen almost all the major cities in the UK in the shortest span while also doing something I love.

‘I see many projects coming this year through the communities I was able to reach out to in this journey. I have already started seeing local litter picking groups boosted with volunteer engagement seeing the wide coverage of my tour. It’s really amazing.’

Over the past four years, Mr Gurav’s volunteers in India have collected more than 1,000 tonnes of litter. His efforts saw him featured on the BBC One Show and pick up a special award from then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

