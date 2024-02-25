Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A survey from the Local Government Association Coastal Special Interest Group (LGA Coastal SIG) of coastal councils - including Portsmouth City Council - found that they are highly concerned about the impact on people’s health and coastal habitats, with 70 per cent reporting loss of tourism due to deteriorating water quality, caused by sewage, farming runoffs and waste deterring visitors.

Almost 90 per cent felt there was not enough water quality testing carried out in coastal waters. Over 45 per cent said the reason for a decline in Bathing Water Classification was unknown or that the cause could not be fully identified.

It comes as tourists and locals in Portsmouth will be advised not to swim in Southsea this summer after the Environment Agency found a bathing site with poor water quality. Possible causes of declining water quality include Southern Water’s sewage outfalls, contaminated groundwater, the council’s coastal defence work or possible leaks from the pier.

Southsea seafront

Councils across the country say more testing is needed by the Environment Agency in order to allow more recreational use of coastal waters and more detailed analysis would allow them to know what action to take to improve water quality.

Many coastal areas rely on good water quality for local economies to thrive, from fishing through to tourism. The LGA Coastal SIG is calling for an independent review of water companies, the removal of self-monitoring, changes to the water quality monitoring programme, review of the Pollution Risk Forecasting system and appropriate resourcing of the Environment Agency to enable them to deal with the issue.

Councillor Sandra Squire, member champion for Coastal Water Quality at LGA Coastal SIG and cabinet member for Environmental and Coastal at Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk said: “Coastal councils have long recognised the impact poor water quality can have on local communities, tourism and the shellfish industry.

“This report highlights that poor bathing water quality affects councils around the country and shows how it is now critical that water pollution is taken seriously as a national problem, with steps taken to improve all of our coastal waters as an urgent priority.”