Work is ongoing to create the new sea defences along Ports Creek with excavation works continuing to the north of Foxes Forest.

Around 1,000m³ of surplus rock has been relocated from Southsea to Ports Creek with some now being put in place to create a new raised sea defences to help protect the city.

To see the latest works, look at the images on this story and the video embedded within it.

The design of the sea defences includes a sloped earth embankment with a footpath along the top of it. This will also have a rock armour toe to dissipate wave energy, preventing more erosion of the shoreline.

1 . Sea defence works at Ports Creek Rocks are beginning to be placed at Ports Creek in Portsmouth

2 . Sea defences at Ports Creek The view towards the Portsbridge Roundabout

3 . Sea defences at Ports Creek Preparation work before more rocks are placed