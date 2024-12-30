WATCH: Key stage begins to create vital new sea defences at Ports Creek - in pictures

The first key stages to create new sea defences along the north of Portsea Island are continuing with rocks beginning to be put in place to create them.

Work is ongoing to create the new sea defences along Ports Creek with excavation works continuing to the north of Foxes Forest.

Around 1,000m³ of surplus rock has been relocated from Southsea to Ports Creek with some now being put in place to create a new raised sea defences to help protect the city.

The design of the sea defences includes a sloped earth embankment with a footpath along the top of it. This will also have a rock armour toe to dissipate wave energy, preventing more erosion of the shoreline.

Rocks are beginning to be placed at Ports Creek in Portsmouth

Rocks are beginning to be placed at Ports Creek in Portsmouth

The view towards the Portsbridge Roundabout

The view towards the Portsbridge Roundabout

Preparation work before more rocks are placed

Preparation work before more rocks are placed

The view looking east

The view looking east

