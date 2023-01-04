Thousands of panels will be installed at the port and Lakeside business centre - both of which the council owns - in 2023, on top of the 21,000 it already had installed on hundreds of rooftops across the city. This is the largest figure for any local authority in the country.

Councillor Kimberly Barrett, the council's cabinet member for environment, said 2023 would be 'an exciting one' for solar power generation, describing the two projects as 'iconic'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth City Council continues to refuse plans for 5G masts across the city

What the car park at Lakeside Northarbour will look like after the solar panels are installed

'[Lakeside] will be the largest such system in the UK, as far as we know, and shows our growing innovation and expertise in renewable energies here in Portsmouth,' she said.

'We're a compact city but we make the best of what we have with the largest rooftop solar power generation of any UK local authority, and now adding car parks to where we generate solar power. The Lakeside development will propel us even further ahead - by the end of 2024 we should have double the capacity of what we have now.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning permission for the £11m Lakeside scheme, which will see 8,800 panels installed on the roof of the building and on canopies above its car parks, was granted towards the end of last year. A 2.6MWh battery system is also planned to meet peak demand from the centre.

The council first unveiled plans to install rooftop panels at the business park in March 2021 before expanding it to include the car parks in June. Planning permission had been delayed after the council failed to publish the required press notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 050522-56)

Speaking at the time, the council's leader, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: ‘This is concrete action to reduce the carbon footprint of the city, and it’s really good news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It works in terms of renewable production of energy, and because it includes big Tesla batteries, it works for the tenants as they are able to draw down on those batteries if the weather is not sunny.’

Now, the council leader said permission had now also been granted to connect the system to the electricity grid, paving the way for the start of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Final details around the design of the scheme are now being discussed with installer Custom Solar ahead of work beginning in the spring. It is expected it will take about a year to finish.

Roof-mounted panels at Portsmouth International Port and car park canopies will increase the council's portfolio by almost 2MW and is close to being completed. This project also has a large-scale battery with 1.3MWh capacity and is expected to be able to cover one-third of the port's needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the council won the 'solar PV project of the year' category at the Energy Efficiency Awards for its project at Hilsea Industrial Estate. In 2021, it won 'regional council or local authority body of the year' at the same awards.

SEE ALSO: Gosport sweet shop Sweet Unique announces closure as cost of living crisis strikes once more

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2011, the council has installed 6.3MW of solar panel capacity on 400 buildings and, including these two schemes, it is expected to reach 12.5MW next year.

Political praise for the council's work in this area has been given by each of the three opposition groups' environment spokesmen who said it would bring long-term benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

'The work being undertaken by the city council and the administration in this area is welcome, especially given the need for energy security and lower-priced energy generation,' Conservative councillor Robert New said.

'Work over the last decade means that we're now in a good position to be both a leader in this area and to see the benefits across the council's property estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Importantly, upscaling the operation under Andrew Waggott (the council's recently-departed head of energy services) to provide services outside of Portsmouth means revenue generation that helps the council's finance while helping other local authorities too.'

Portsmouth Independents councillor Russell Simpson, who was first elected in May, said he had been very impressed by the department running the programme since taking on the opposition spokesman role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

'It is really impressive to see this sort of long-term thinking going on around such an important issue and one that's getting even more important,' he said. 'My next hope is that all of these solar panels really start to pay back for the people of Portsmouth.'

Labour's Charlotte Gerada said: 'Portsmouth City Council are doing an impressive job of extending solar in the city on the council's estate but also on other buildings across Portsmouth too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

'The energy team are also doing fantastic work through Switched on Portsmouth to support households to better insulate their homes, switch to lower carbon energy options and reduce energy costs.

'There is room for improvement with this, however, as the recent Big Portsmouth Survey found that a majority of respondents were unaware of Switched On Portsmouth and its benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

'With the ongoing cost of living crisis and climate crisis, now is the time to promote more affordable and lower carbon energy options to residents.'

Switched On Portsmouth is run by the council and provides fully-funded energy measures, including solar panels, heat pumps and insulation, to people living in Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant.

Advertisement Hide Ad