Portsmouth is one of the UK's 'least green' cities according to new research

The study by national skip hire company ReliableSkip.com analysed several factors for each UK city, including the percentage of recycled, reused, or composted waste, the air quality, and the number of nature and park attractions in each area. Each city was scored and ranked out of 100 based on these factors.

Nottingham was named as the UK’s least green city, followed by Sunderland and Glasgow – with Portsmouth taking the sixth spot with just 24.70 per cent of all household waste is recycled or reused in the city, scoring 2.68 out of ten for air quality and having 0.88 parks per 10,000 people who live in Portsmouth.

Aerial view of Portsmouth

