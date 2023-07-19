Portsmouth is one of the UK's 'least green' cities according to new research
The study by national skip hire company ReliableSkip.com analysed several factors for each UK city, including the percentage of recycled, reused, or composted waste, the air quality, and the number of nature and park attractions in each area. Each city was scored and ranked out of 100 based on these factors.
Nottingham was named as the UK’s least green city, followed by Sunderland and Glasgow – with Portsmouth taking the sixth spot with just 24.70 per cent of all household waste is recycled or reused in the city, scoring 2.68 out of ten for air quality and having 0.88 parks per 10,000 people who live in Portsmouth.
Commenting on the findings, Paul Bennett, operations director at ReliableSkip.com, said: “While we can all do our bit to help keep the UK, and the world, green, through methods like recycling, it’s imperative that this is also enforced and encouraged in the public eye. This is why it’s interesting to see the difference some cities have in their waste management, with some cities doubling others on the amount they recycle.”