MP Alok Sharma visited school children and organisations across the city in his role as full-time President for COP26 , the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow last year.

The MP said: ‘I'm here because I wanted to see for myself the incredible work going on in the city.

‘I met with the business pioneers of Tidal Power, your wonderful Royal Navy who have done so much to reduce their carbon footprint, and Billie Harris who represents the next generation. All doing amazing work in your wonderful city.

COP26 president Alok Sharma MP met with Billie Harris, youth ambassador for The Final Straw, during a recent visit to Portsmouth. Picture: Penny Mordaunt MP

‘Thank you Portsmouth for all that you are doing and well done on all of your achievements.’

The COP26 conference saw a large number of protests around Portsmouth and activists travel to Glasgow to call for greater action on climate change.