Southsea visitors have been able to enjoy a stroll along more of the seafront after the promenade around Long Curtain Moat was reopened.

The area had been closed for improvements and cleaning as part of the overall Southsea Coastal Scheme – the UK’s largest local authority-led coastal defences’ project to help to reduce the risk of flooding.

However the area has been cleaned and transformed and was reopened just in time for half-term. Lighting has also been inspected this week and the timers have been set to go on around half an hour before sunset and turn off at 11pm.

Meanwhile work is continuing on the sea defences with the areas behind the Pyramids Centre remaining closed to the public.

For more read ‘Portsmouth sea defences: All you need to know about the scheme’

An exhibition is taking place at the CourtX tennis centre, Eastern Parade, Southsea on Friday, February 24 (2pm to 8pm) and Saturday, February 25 (9am to 3pm focusing on Frontage 5 West (Pyramids to Speakers’ Corner) and Frontage 3 (Southsea Common).

For more information about the project visit the Southsea Coastal Scheme website.

Photos: Sarah Standing (160223)

