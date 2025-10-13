The Coastal Defence Team is relocating shingle further up the beach to make a platform for the fencing with the section from the Pyramids to the Coffee Cup cafe at Eastney set to be doubled in size as part of the sea defences which are being created.

The new size - which will double the useable size of the beach - will reduce the energy in the waves, lessening its impact. More sections of pipeline are due today Monday, having travelled from Holland, and will be used to discharge shingle onto the beach.

Works will continue eastward towards Eastney as they progress, with beach closures as a result. The promenade will remain open throughout.

In the mean time, works are also ongoing to to improve the Canoe Lake outfall pipe with a section of the beach also closed off nearby to allow the works to take place.

Pictures and video by Marcin Jedrysiak :

1 . Sea defences Ongoing sea defence works at Southsea near South Parade Pier | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

