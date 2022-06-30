Public can put questions to Southern Water, Portsmouth Water and Environment Agency about Havant Thicket reservoir scheme and more

The community forum, from 4pm, will have panellists from Southern Water , Portsmouth Water, the Environment Agency and the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England.

She said: ‘There has been concern, comment and some misinformation lately about how our water is treated, about storm overflows and how wastewater is put back into our environment, so I thought it would be a good idea to have this summit and invite the experts along to answer questions, explain and bust some of the myths.