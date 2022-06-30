Public can put questions to Southern Water, Portsmouth Water and Environment Agency about Havant Thicket reservoir scheme and more

Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond organised the event at Denmead Memorial Hall for Friday, July 1 following local concerns about sewage pollution and water quality, and the £137m Havant Thicket reservoir scheme.
The community forum, from 4pm, will have panellists from Southern Water, Portsmouth Water, the Environment Agency and the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England.
She said: ‘There has been concern, comment and some misinformation lately about how our water is treated, about storm overflows and how wastewater is put back into our environment, so I thought it would be a good idea to have this summit and invite the experts along to answer questions, explain and bust some of the myths.
‘There has been great interest in attending but places are still available.’
Apply to come at bit.ly/3HWQgkH.