Rock armour for Southsea sea defences delivered by merchant vessel from Norway
THOUSANDS of tonnes of rock armour for the city’s new sea defences is arriving by barge to Southsea seafront.
The coaster MV Liamare arrived from Norway on Monday with the first shipment of rock for the new sea defences being built near Southsea Castle.
As part of the Southsea Coastal Scheme works, the rock will create new flood defences from Old Portsmouth to Eastney.
A barge and tug began delivering the material to shore yesterday.
Read More
The rock is being transported by the merchant vessel MV Liamare as well as a large barge, and then transferred to the Selina, an 84-metre long powered barge.
A Portsmouth International Port pilot will then manoeuvre the Selina from Spithead Anchorage A8 to Southsea seafront.
Rock will be delivered on a weekly basis until September, averaging 5,500 tonnes per week - with an approximated 137,00 tonnes expected to be delivered throughout the year.
It will be stockpiled in heaps from the beach adjacent to Blue Reef Aquarium.