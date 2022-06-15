Sections of coastal path to close as part of repairs for North Portsea Island Coastal Defence Scheme

Works will take place on the sea defence wall along sections of the path from Portsmouth's Mountbatten Centre to the Lido as part of Phase 3 of Portsmouth City Council's North Portsea Island Coastal Defence Scheme.

It comes after damage was caused by a rubber strip between the wall joints being too close to the wall’s surface causing cracking in some places.

From June 20, small sections of the coastal path surrounding the repairs will be closed off to the public for their safety.

North Portsea Island Coastal Defence Scheme - Tipner.

Project manager for the North Portsea Island Defence Scheme, Caroline Timlett said: ‘Damage to the sea wall was superficial and only on the surface of the concrete, meaning the structural integrity was not affected.

‘Last year, the project team worked hard to repair all damaged joints, as well as identifying any remaining joints that may be prone to the same problem. These identified joints at risk will now be replaced to avoid any potential damage in the future.’

The coastal path will remain open with most sections allowing enough space for walkers to pass safely.

A diversion will be put in place where space is confined.

A cycle diversion will also be in place along Northern Parade, which will allow cyclists to re-join the coastal path via Matapan Road.

Access to Hilsea Lido, Blue Lagoon, South Coast Wakepark and children’s playground will not be affected.