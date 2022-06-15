Forecasters are predicting sweltering temperatures across the county in the coming days.

The Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have issued a level 2 heat-health alert for a large part of southern and central England.

Temperatures will sizzle from Wednesday and it could be the hottest day of the year so far.

Parts of the UK will also be warmer than Greek Islands Santorini, Mykonos and Zakynthos – as well as Los Angeles and parts of Barbados.

Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: ‘The vast majority of England and Wales will see a lovely day on Wednesday, though slightly different in Northern Ireland and Scotland, which will see cloud and showers.

‘It will be very warm in the South East in particular, with the temperature hitting a high of 28C, which would make it the warmest day of the year so far.

‘This will then be surpassed on Thursday, with the mercury rising again to around 29C before reaching 33C and even 34C on Friday.

‘So it’s going to be very warm as we move into the later part of the week.’

But how hot will it get in your area?

Here is what the Met Office forecast says:

Portsmouth

- Wednesday – 22C

- Thursday – 23C

- Friday – 23C

Farnborough

- Wednesday – 27C

- Thursday – 27C

- Friday – 30C

Gosport

- Wednesday – 22C

- Thursday – 23C

- Friday – 23C

Fareham

- Wednesday – 23C

- Thursday – 24C

- Friday – 25C

Havant

- Wednesday – 23C

- Thursday – 23C

- Friday – 24C

Waterlooville

- Wednesday – 24C

- Thursday – 25C

- Friday – 27C

Petersfield

- Wednesday – 24C

- Thursday – 25C

- Friday – 28C

Southampton

- Wednesday – 25C

- Thursday – 25C

- Friday – 25C

Winchester

- Wednesday – 25C

- Thursday – 26C

- Friday – 28C

Basingstoke

- Wednesday – 26C

- Thursday – 26C

- Friday – 28C

Aldershot

- Wednesday – 25C

- Thursday – 26C