Forecasters are predicting sweltering temperatures across the county in the coming days.
The Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have issued a level 2 heat-health alert for a large part of southern and central England.
Temperatures will sizzle from Wednesday and it could be the hottest day of the year so far.
Parts of the UK will also be warmer than Greek Islands Santorini, Mykonos and Zakynthos – as well as Los Angeles and parts of Barbados.
Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: ‘The vast majority of England and Wales will see a lovely day on Wednesday, though slightly different in Northern Ireland and Scotland, which will see cloud and showers.
‘It will be very warm in the South East in particular, with the temperature hitting a high of 28C, which would make it the warmest day of the year so far.
‘This will then be surpassed on Thursday, with the mercury rising again to around 29C before reaching 33C and even 34C on Friday.
‘So it’s going to be very warm as we move into the later part of the week.’
But how hot will it get in your area?
Here is what the Met Office forecast says:
Portsmouth
- Wednesday – 22C
- Thursday – 23C
- Friday – 23C
Farnborough
- Wednesday – 27C
- Thursday – 27C
- Friday – 30C
Gosport
- Wednesday – 22C
- Thursday – 23C
- Friday – 23C
Fareham
- Wednesday – 23C
- Thursday – 24C
- Friday – 25C
Havant
- Wednesday – 23C
- Thursday – 23C
- Friday – 24C
Waterlooville
- Wednesday – 24C
- Thursday – 25C
- Friday – 27C
Petersfield
- Wednesday – 24C
- Thursday – 25C
- Friday – 28C
Southampton
- Wednesday – 25C
- Thursday – 25C
- Friday – 25C
Winchester
- Wednesday – 25C
- Thursday – 26C
- Friday – 28C
Basingstoke
- Wednesday – 26C
- Thursday – 26C
- Friday – 28C
Aldershot
- Wednesday – 25C
- Thursday – 26C
- Friday – 29C