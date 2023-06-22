Solar panels and smart batteries powered Portsmouth house for half a year

The Port-Eco House is a property at the University of Portsmouth used for research into the energy efficiency and building performance of houses. The installation of solar photovoltaic panels, a smart Tesla Powerwall battery and energy monitoring systems was part of SOLARISE, a €4.18m European project to accelerate the use of solar energy and to work out sustainable energy solutions for buildings.

Professor of Power Systems Engineering, Victor Becerra, said: “The house didn’t need to import from the grid a single kilowatt-hour of electricity during the spring and summer months of 2022, which means with such high energy prices at the moment, this translates into significant savings.

“The upfront costs of installing solar panels and batteries into a house can be expensive, but the work on this project shows that the investment can be returned within approximately 10 years.

Solar panels like this example were installed on the house. Picture for illustrative purposes only

“The payback period has shortened significantly since the start of the energy crisis in 2021. With the combination of appropriately sized solar photovoltaic panels and battery storage, a family would have to pay very little for consumed electricity for half the year.”

Three Tesla Powerwall batteries were also fitted at the University’s £12m Future Technology Centre (FTC), a facility for engineering students and staff to explore today’s new and emerging technologies. The four-storey building - already equipped with rooftop solar panels and photovoltaic windows - has been solely powered by batteries when fully charged after a sunny day, for up to four hours a day during the summer months.

Professor Becerra added: “As technology develops, batteries will become safer and cheaper. They used to be very expensive but they’re expected to become more affordable and people are already starting to install them in their homes as energy prices rise.

"The combination of locally installed renewable energy and battery storage not only helps the property owners make the most of the renewable energy produced but also opens the possibility to participate in new time-of-use and export tariffs that maximise the benefits of their investment.

“Smart batteries also offer the possibility of providing backup electricity to the building in case of power outages affecting the grid, so that the electricity service can remain uninterrupted within the building, and they can even proactively charge when a storm is predicted in the area.”

Professor Becerra explained that the reduction of carbon emissions is significant and has a positive impact on the environment.

He said: “In the case of the Port-Eco house, our modelling indicates that the system is predicted to become carbon neutral after approximately five years and to produce net CO2 savings from then on. Over 20 years, this will be roughly equivalent to the CO2 absorption of 62 fully-grown trees.

