Collegiate said a lack of demand at Crown Place had put the viability of its operations in the city at risk, forcing it to submit a planning application for the temporary change of use of 115 rooms. It also applied for permission to convert all 35 rooms at its Earlsdon Street block into serviced apartments.

The University of Portsmouth objected to the Crown Place application, disputing claims made by the company and criticising it for not discussing its plans first while landlords’ representatives also objected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April, Charles Dickens ward councillor Cal Corkery wrote to the planning committee urging its members to refuse permission for the use of student blocks for non-students, warning doing so would allow developers to ‘sidestep’ affordable housing obligations. When it submitted its applications last summer, Collegiate said there were ‘significant cost implications’ with it operating facilities at lower occupancy rates.

Plans to allow non-students to use the accommodation have been rejected

‘It is also far preferable to see the building in full use rather than sitting empty for the upcoming academic year,’ it said in a statement. ‘The very real impact of the pandemic is still being felt by the university sector and therefore is also being felt by student accommodation providers.

Blame was also partly laid at the feet of the university which it said had advised international students to continue studying online rather than in person. Its owner, which operates student accommodation across the country, laid part of the blame for the struggles in filling it at the feet of the university.

‘The impact of this has been that fewer international students are in the market for Portsmouth accommodation,’ it added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was denied by the university which then submitted a six-page letter of objection to the Crown Place application in October.

It said attendance from international students was ‘strong’ and criticised the lack of any consultation and warned having mixed-use blocks for students was a ‘significant threat’ to their safety.

Both applications were refused by the council earlier this month which said it was possible to split students from other occupants of the building but that there was not enough living space provided.

‘The largest rooms, the would still be approximately 10sqm short of the 37sqm minimum required and the smallest studios would be less than half that required,’ the report by planners said. ‘These shortfalls would fail to provide a good standard of accommodation for future residents.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision for Crown Place has been welcomed by the university which said there was now increasing demand for purpose-built student accommodation in the city.

The University prioritises the health, wellbeing and safety of our students,’ a spokesman said. ‘Crown Place did not provide any information in their planning application on how they plan to ensure the safety and security of students.