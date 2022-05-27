The dedication is part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, a unique tree-planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty's 70-year reign.

Queen Elizabeth has always been a faithful supporter of nature and it’s fitting that one of the South Downs National Park’s most visited country parks is named after her.

To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, over 12,000 trees have been planted in the South Downs – and all of them are dedicated to Her Majesty.

As part of the Trees for the Downs campaign, 30 sites across Hampshire, West Sussex, and East Sussex have received new trees for the Queen’s Green Canopy.

Each tree will provide a home for wildlife and help with the National Park’s dedicated nature recovery drive.

But none of the planting would be possible without the generosity of the public.

Scores of donations to the South Downs National Park Trust have paid for these Jubilee trees – and the charity is now fundraising to plant more trees this year dedicated to the Queen.

Here's where the trees are planted in the National Park.

Trees for the Downs is planting iconic species including black poplar, oak, field maple and disease-resistant elms.

Sonia Lorenzo-Martin, who oversees woodlands in the National Park, said: ‘These life-giving trees are such a wonderful celebration of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and will be teeming with life in a few years!

‘Planting more trees is a key component of the National Park’s ReNature drive to create more space for wildlife to flourish.’