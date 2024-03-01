Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The water and waste service provider, which operates in the Portsmouth area, is aiming to get 10,000 votes on the "Lego ideas" website for a set called "Sewer heroes: Fighting the fatberg - overtime", which depicts a large fat and grease deposit beneath a burger restaurant. If the milestone is reached, the idea will be reviewed by Lego’s master builders, and potentially become an actual commercial set. A Southern Water spokesperson said: "We’re asking our customers to add their votes to the project, by clicking on the link and helping us reach the target."

Southern Water is promoting the creation of a fatberg-themed lego set.

Stephen Williams, network protection enforcement manager at Southern Water said: “As a lover of Lego myself, I saw a similar Lego model online and approached the designer and went from there. The model, if it goes live, will be a fantastic education tool for use in schools to help children understand the importance of disposing of fat, oil, grease and other unflushable items, in the right way; and for demonstrable use at meetings, conferences, and outreach workshops.”