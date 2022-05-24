Taking place between May 23 and May 27, Water Saving Week is an annual event created by Waterwise to raise awareness of the issues around water use.

Customers can apply for a free water-saving home visit through Southern Water, where an engineer can fit up to £100 of free water-saving devices in their homes.

These include tap inserts, water-efficient showerheads, dual-flush converters, and the supply and installation of water butts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Water customers can apply for a free water-saving home visit.

Katy Taylor, Southern Water's chief customer officer said: ‘We all rely on water every day, but our population is growing fast, and climate change is bringing greater risk of floods and drought.

‘This puts pressure on our water supply and there’s only so much we can take from our environment.

‘Get in touch with us and we’ll book a convenient time for one of our engineers to visit your home. In under two hours, they’ll explain how simple, everyday changes could help you save water, save energy – and, in turn, save money on your bills.’