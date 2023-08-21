Southsea promenade 'zig zags' will disappear as part of the new sea defence work
The snaked paving stretching from Speaker’s Corner to Eastney at one end of the prom, and between Blue Reef and Clarence Pier at the other end will disappear and be replaced with a new lighter and brighter promenade. This will be to match the new sea defences currently under construction in front of Southsea Castle, as well as Long Curtain Moat in Old Portsmouth.
The Southsea Coastal Defence team have confirmed news after the team recently unveiled its updated plans for sea defences along the section between Blue Reef and Clarence Pier. The plans also include bringing in a new one-way road system along the esplanade.