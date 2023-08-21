News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

Southsea promenade 'zig zags' will disappear as part of the new sea defence work

Running, scooting or cycling up and down the zig-zags of the promenade along Southsea has been a past time for so many a child in the city over the years – but it will soon come to an end.
By Kelly Brown
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 10:56 BST

The snaked paving stretching from Speaker’s Corner to Eastney at one end of the prom, and between Blue Reef and Clarence Pier at the other end will disappear and be replaced with a new lighter and brighter promenade. This will be to match the new sea defences currently under construction in front of Southsea Castle, as well as Long Curtain Moat in Old Portsmouth.

The Southsea Coastal Defence team have confirmed news after the team recently unveiled its updated plans for sea defences along the section between Blue Reef and Clarence Pier. The plans also include bringing in a new one-way road system along the esplanade.

Related topics:SouthseaRunningEastneyOld Portsmouth