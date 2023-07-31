“The scheme minimises the impact on both the natural and historic environment, proposing significant mitigation against harm through the design, construction and operational stages.” a statement submitted with the applications says. “Where possible, it also take the opportunities to enhance and improve the character and quality of the seafront and the way it functions, as well as specific enhancements for ecology, biodiversity and the numerous heritage assets present.”

Overall planning permission for the £130m project covering 4.7km of the south of Portsea Island was granted in December 2019 and work began in September the following year.

A CGI of the proposed sea defences near Southsea Common - including the new one-way system. Credit: Coastal Partners

Changes to the designs of the sections running from Southsea Castle to South Parade Pier have previously been approved by the city council. The latest application makes changes in six areas, with many focused around Portsmouth Naval Memorial.

The memorial falls in line with the secondary flood defences measures proposed as part of the scheme and the application includes changes to these to better fit in with the Grade I-listed structure. Parking next to the memorial would be removed to widen the promenade, which will be lower than initially expected and moved closer towards the sea, and create a better pedestrian route to the sea.

Under the proposals, Clarence Esplanade would be changed from a two-way road to westbound only running alongside a cycle route that runs in both directions. Despite some parking areas being removed, plans submitted to the council show the amount of parking in the area will be increased compared to the original planning application.

Aside from this work, the application also seeks permission to move the Trafalgar, Chesapeake and Peel or Shannon Naval Brigade monuments and both the Trident and Aboukir memorials. This allows them to fit in with the new seafront public spaces. The application also proposes a ‘managed beach’ be created at the western end of Southsea Common beach to reduce overtopping while a groyne will be installed to retain sand.