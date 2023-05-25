Kevin Fryer has captures these drone images and footage of the sea defence progress – as well as Southsea Castle and the nearby King Charles III flower beds on the other side of the esplanade – which shows the latest stages of the work. The images include the much-anticipated ‘Theatre of the Sea’ as well as the restoration work being carried out near the castle with the railings being replaced and work to preserve a to preserve a 17th century historic wall. You can see the promenade taking shape as well in front of the band stand field as well as being the seating areas in front of the castle.

Meanwhile a historic handmade fired red clay brick found during Southsea Coastal Scheme excavation works is winging its way to the World Brick Museum in Maizuru, Japan. Lord Mayor Cllr Tom Coles is delivering the brick as part of a wider tour of the area to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Portsmouth being a sister city to Maizuru, as well as the 80th anniversary of Maizuru becoming a city.

Drone images of the sea defence works - including the 'Theatre of the Sea' in front of Southsea Castle

The brick was found under the old promenade in front of Southsea Castle during coastal defence construction works. It was part of an excavated structure designed to hold a swivel mount gun, dating back to the early 19th century.

Lord Mayor Cllr Tom Coles said: "It's a privilege to donate this brick to our sister city as part of our 25-year commemoration as a sister city with Maizuru.

"The brick will sit aside worldwide examples of red brick, including one from the Historic Dockyard in Portsmouth which was donated in 1993.

"The fact that the brick is likely of military origin and discovered during coastal works makes it even more appropriate to Maizuru, given both of our cities' coastal locations and rich naval and military history."

The promenade in front of the bandstand field and castle is coming together

A second red brick from the swivel gun mount will be displayed in the Portsmouth Museum from July 2023 as part of an 'Ocean at the End of the Lane' exhibition.

For the latest on the Coastal Scheme visit southseacoastalscheme.org.uk

The 'Theatre of the Sea' is taking shape