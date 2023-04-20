A ‘rock muncher’ has arrived this week as part of the latest work on the Southsea Coastal Defences scheme as part of work to create small tide pools allowing new habitats to thrive.

Over the next few weeks the machinery, which can be found in front of the Pyramids where the new groynes are being constructed, will be used to help grind down rocks into smaller pieces to help to create the tide pools which can be home to snails, barnacles, small fish and other sea life.

Meanwhile, work is ongoing along the entire stretch from the Blue Reef to the Pyramids – known as Frontage Four – to create the new promenade area, including a split level walkway. More units have been placed for the ‘Theatre of the Sea’ with more pieces being installed to create the stepped seating and walking area in front of Southsea Castle. Work is also progressing in front if the bandstand field which will feature swinging seating areas and areas of interest.

Work on Frontage Four is expected to continue until spring next year.

