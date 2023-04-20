News you can trust since 1877
Southsea Sea Defences: Latest pictures as the 'Rock muncher' arrives for the Portsmouth project

A ‘rock muncher’ has arrived this week as part of the latest work on the Southsea Coastal Defences scheme as part of work to create small tide pools allowing new habitats to thrive.

By Kelly Brown
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 13:49 BST

Over the next few weeks the machinery, which can be found in front of the Pyramids where the new groynes are being constructed, will be used to help grind down rocks into smaller pieces to help to create the tide pools which can be home to snails, barnacles, small fish and other sea life.

Meanwhile, work is ongoing along the entire stretch from the Blue Reef to the Pyramids – known as Frontage Four – to create the new promenade area, including a split level walkway. More units have been placed for the ‘Theatre of the Sea’ with more pieces being installed to create the stepped seating and walking area in front of Southsea Castle. Work is also progressing in front if the bandstand field which will feature swinging seating areas and areas of interest.

ALSO READ: The Theatre of the Sea is installed near Southsea Castle

Work on Frontage Four is expected to continue until spring next year.

Work is ongoing to create the 'Theatre of the Sea'

1. Southsea Sea Defences

Work is ongoing to create the 'Theatre of the Sea' Photo: Kelly Brown

The green 'rock muncher' has arrived and is cutting larger rocks into smaller ones to help create tide pools

2. Southsea Sea Defences

The green 'rock muncher' has arrived and is cutting larger rocks into smaller ones to help create tide pools Photo: Kelly Brown

The 'rock muncher' has arrived and is cutting larger rocks into smaller ones to help create tide pools

3. Southsea Sea Defences

The 'rock muncher' has arrived and is cutting larger rocks into smaller ones to help create tide pools Photo: Kelly Brown

Work on the scheme will continue through this year

4. Southsea Sea Defences

Work on the scheme will continue through this year Photo: Kelly Brown

