A new ‘Theatre of the Sea’ is taking shape Southsea Castle as work continues on Portsmouth’s sea defence scheme.

The tiered seating area is being installed, with more than 95 of the 250 units now in place, which will help to create a split-level promenade – including terracing between the upper and lower areas – replacing the existing walkway around Southsea Castle and creating a way to better showcase the city’s sea views.

It forms part of the work on the ‘frontage 4’ area of the sea defences project which focuses on the area between the Blue Reef Aquarium and the back of The Pyramids with the project team working to highlight Southsea Castle and the area’s military significance as well as create better accessibility and increasing the number of public vantage points.

Once complete, the area will also include timber seating arrangements including picnic and swing benches, wildflower areas, bee posts and tide pools will help to boost biodiversity. Boulder play areas and sound tubes are also planned to add interest and excitement for children.

Progress is also being made the groyne near to the Pyramids which is being constructed to reduce the repeated movement of the waves hitting the main shoreline. The area is closed while work continues with a diversion in place directing people across the front of the D-Day Story museum.

