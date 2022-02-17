Southampton's Itchen Bridge to close due to storm Eunice warnings
The decision to close the Itchen Bridge in Southampton has been made following the Met Office's warning of the imminent risk of potential injury or danger to life posed by storm Eunice.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 11:14 pm
The bridge will close at 5am tomorrow, February 18, and the situation will be reviewed again at 1pm.
