Eastern Road in Portsmouth has reopened - more work ahead to repair broken sewage pipes
Portsmouth City Council has announced the reopening on social media, confirming that next week Southern Water will be working on Farlington Roundabout in preparation for further work to maintain a 200 meter section of the sewer pipe. However this work will not impact the traffic flows, although future southbound closures are expected.
The closure of the southbound stretch between the Farlington roundabout at the junction with the A27 and the traffic lights at Anchorage Road has caused significant traffic delays with only two of the three entrances into the city available for drivers. Those approaching the city from the Cosham, Waterlooville and Havant directions have been the hardest hit.
It was the third time the road has been closed by Southern Water within the past two months to repair leaks on the aging sewage pipe. It is now working with Portsmouth City Council on a plan for a longer-term solution to tackle the repeated sewer pipes leaks which have been plaguing a stretch along Eastern Road.
This evening the city council has said that it will do what it can to work with the company to keep future closures of Eastern Road to a minimum. It said: “Southern Water is putting plans in place for this next phase so their teams can work safely day and night to minimise the length of the next closure to Eastern Road southbound.”