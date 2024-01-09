News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Eastern Road in Portsmouth has reopened - more work ahead to repair broken sewage pipes

Eastern Road in Portsmouth has now fully reopened after a five-day closure of part of the southbound carriageway so that a broken sewer pipe can be repaired.
By Kelly Brown
Published 9th Jan 2024, 20:31 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 20:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth City Council has announced the reopening on social media, confirming that next week Southern Water will be working on Farlington Roundabout in preparation for further work to maintain a 200 meter section of the sewer pipe. However this work will not impact the traffic flows, although future southbound closures are expected.

The closure of the southbound stretch between the Farlington roundabout at the junction with the A27 and the traffic lights at Anchorage Road has caused significant traffic delays with only two of the three entrances into the city available for drivers. Those approaching the city from the Cosham, Waterlooville and Havant directions have been the hardest hit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was the third time the road has been closed by Southern Water within the past two months to repair leaks on the aging sewage pipe. It is now working with Portsmouth City Council on a plan for a longer-term solution to tackle the repeated sewer pipes leaks which have been plaguing a stretch along Eastern Road.

Most Popular

This evening the city council has said that it will do what it can to work with the company to keep future closures of Eastern Road to a minimum. It said: “Southern Water is putting plans in place for this next phase so their teams can work safely day and night to minimise the length of the next closure to Eastern Road southbound.”

The reopening comes as one lane of the southbound London Road at Hilsea near The News Centre is due to close from 9.30am tomorrow morning (Wednesday). This is to allow for works to upgrade the gas main to take place.

Related topics:Southern WaterPortsmouthPortsmouth City CouncilWaterloovilleHavant