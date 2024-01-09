Eastern Road in Portsmouth has now fully reopened after a five-day closure of part of the southbound carriageway so that a broken sewer pipe can be repaired.

Portsmouth City Council has announced the reopening on social media, confirming that next week Southern Water will be working on Farlington Roundabout in preparation for further work to maintain a 200 meter section of the sewer pipe. However this work will not impact the traffic flows, although future southbound closures are expected.

The closure of the southbound stretch between the Farlington roundabout at the junction with the A27 and the traffic lights at Anchorage Road has caused significant traffic delays with only two of the three entrances into the city available for drivers. Those approaching the city from the Cosham, Waterlooville and Havant directions have been the hardest hit.

