1 . The return of the landtrain!

Hugely popular in the 1980s, a landtrain running along section of our new-look promenade which really help to connect Southsea better for those with little legs. They are popular seaside staple up and down the country and would be perfect between Clarence Pier and Canoe Lake. Portsmouth also used to have a little miniature railway running along the back of what is now the Blue Reef Aquarium. What fun it would be to see something similar today! Pictured: The landtrain at Southsea seafront in August 1989. PP1530 Photo: The News archive