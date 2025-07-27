From better transport links to more green spaces, we know our residents also want more shops and facilities - as well as a (rather unrealistic) wish list which is, in truth, never ending.
Here we look at 13 things which would make our glorious city even better - even if we know some will never be a reality!
1. The return of the landtrain!
Hugely popular in the 1980s, a landtrain running along section of our new-look promenade which really help to connect Southsea better for those with little legs. They are popular seaside staple up and down the country and would be perfect between Clarence Pier and Canoe Lake.
Portsmouth also used to have a little miniature railway running along the back of what is now the Blue Reef Aquarium. What fun it would be to see something similar today!
Pictured: The landtrain at Southsea seafront in August 1989.
PP1530 Photo: The News archive
2. For the city's ambitious regeneration project to finally progress
It has been long talked about, but we are still waiting. The Northern Quarter development of the north of the city has been heralded as helping to regenerate the town centre. There have been various plans over the years - including this artist's impression from 2013. But the city council is searching for a partner to help bring the project forward. Photo: -
3. A swimming pool WITH slides
Yes we know that Portsmouth does have some likely swimming pools - but for family fun nothing beats a pool with a wave machine and slides. We used to have that at the Pyramids before the aging pool became too costly to repair. So now we have to travel to places like Petersfield, Romsey, Guildford and Bournemouth for to have these! Photo: The News
4. A bridge to Gosport anyone?
Okay, we know this is not realistic - but it would be amazing to have a bridge over to Gosport to save us driving round. Or even better - one to the Isle of Wight! If not, please can we instead have duty-free on the Gosport and Wightlink ferries please.
Picture: Neil Harris Photo: Neil Harris
