News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Treadgold Fish Sculpture on Southsea seafront has been emptied of plastic bottles - and will soon be on the move

The Treadgold Fish Sculpture on Southsea seafront has been emptied of its plastic bottles – and will soon be on the move.

By Kelly Brown
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 5:42pm

Volunteers, with help from Colas, GHS Recycling Limited and Portsmouth City Council emptied the sculpture by The Briny on Southsea promenade on February 21 before it is moved to new location to make way for the sea defence work. The sculpture, created by local artist Pete Codling, was filled to the brim with plastic bottles in the fight against litter on our seafront.

Watch our time lapse video of the work in progress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Southsea sea defences - Portsmouth visitors enjoy a stroll after Long Curtain Moat was reopened

The fish sculpture being emptied
SouthseaVolunteersPortsmouth City CouncilPortsmouth