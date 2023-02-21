Treadgold Fish Sculpture on Southsea seafront has been emptied of plastic bottles - and will soon be on the move
Volunteers, with help from Colas, GHS Recycling Limited and Portsmouth City Council emptied the sculpture by The Briny on Southsea promenade on February 21 before it is moved to new location to make way for the sea defence work. The sculpture, created by local artist Pete Codling, was filled to the brim with plastic bottles in the fight against litter on our seafront.
Watch our time lapse video of the work in progress.