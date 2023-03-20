Tree coverage in Portsmouth is well below national average - and neighbouring boroughs

Victoria Park in the centre of Portsmouth

Analysis conducted on behalf of Friends of the Earth by mapping experts Terra Sulis has identified lone and street trees, which were not previously captured. It shows just 8.1 per cent of Portsmouth is covered by trees.

In England, tree canopy cover stands at just 12.8 per cent, of which only 10 per cent can be attributed to woodland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbouring boroughs came out above average with Gosport on 13.7 per cent, Fareham on 18.3 per cent and Havant on 17.2 per cent. Across the European Union, woodland cover rises to 38 per cent.

The government's current goal is to increase tree coverage to 16.5 per cent by 2050, but climate charity Friends of the Earth said this is ‘inadequately low’, and argued double the current figure would be more reasonable.

Mike Childs, head of science, policy and research at Friends of the Earth, said: ‘Current targets for tree planting are woefully inadequate,’ and added: ‘The government should be aiming to double tree cover in England by 2050 to ensure that people, no matter where they live or what their income, can experience the mental and physical health benefits that trees bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We need many more trees for farming, urban cooling and absorbing harmful carbon emissions. The government must get behind a far more ambitious plan to boost tree numbers and adopt this as an official target.’

Tree coverage roughly tracks levels of deprivation across the country, with the most deprived areas generally having fewer trees.

Census figures from the Office for National Statistics show 47 per cent of 86,155 households in Portsmouth are not deprived in four key areas – housing, education, health and employment. It means the area ranks 263rd for tree coverage but is the 191st least-deprived.

The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs said the Government is committed to trebling average tree planting rates, boosting the number of trees close to where people live and in nature-deprived parts of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad