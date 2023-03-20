Automatic number plate recognition cameras are going to be used to enforce certain types of traffic restrictions and issue fines to drivers who ignore the restrictions outside schools where there have been a number of collisions resulting in an injury, historical reports of motorists not complying with traffic rules and congestion.

Hampshire County Council has selected eight sites across the county to target - including outside Portchester Community School in White Hart Lane, and in Hart Plain Avenue, in Cowplain, Waterlooville, close to Cowplain School, Hart Plain Infant and Hart Plain Junior Schools. Both areas have ‘School Keep Clear’ markings to keep the space outside of schools free from parked vehicles so that children can be seen more easily when crossing the road. Those who ignore the markings will now be targeted by the new enforcement action which has been agreed by the council. Where necessary, road signs and markings will be updated to ensure the restriction is as clear as it can be and is in full compliance with Department for Transport regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Road closures and major roadworks this week

Drivers who park in 'keep clear' areas such as these face £70 fines

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Rob Humby, said: “It is important that we have a policy to underpin the county council’s enforcement activity which aims to ensure road users respect and adhere to restrictions where they apply on the highway. The measures are introduced for very good reasons and encouraging compliance with highway laws will help to support road safety, minimise delay and inconvenience by keeping traffic moving, including enabling priority access for public transport and to encourage people to walk and cycle more.”

Police will continue to have the power to enforce all highways laws. Hampshire County Council was granted powers to enforce the restrictions in July 2022 by the secretary of state for transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: CCTV picture released as police hunt football hooligans