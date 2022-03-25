Employees at the Gosport Utilita Energy Hub, on the High Street, are handing out energy saving bulbs tomorrow.

It is to celebrate ‘Earth Hour’, a global movement aiming to increase awareness about energy efficiency – which takes place between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on March 26 every year,

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport residents can get the chance to claim free energy saving light bulbs tomorrow. Picture: FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images.

A limited amount of free energy saving lightbulbs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

They are available from £2 per pair afterwards.

Data from Utilita Energy shows 30 per cent of households in Great Britain have not switched to the environmentally friendly bulbs.

An estimated 8,340,000 households not using them are failing to save £30 a year.

A study conducted by the energy company, which surveyed 5,000 homes, showed 30 per cent of them did not have energy efficient items – despite these lightbulbs costing as little as £1 each.

In response to the survey, Utilita Energy is offering these lightbulbs for free, between 11am and midday.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth bookkeeper and professional wrestler Mariah May aims to be the next combat sport superstar

Archie Lasseter, Utilita’s Sustainability Lead and environmentalist, said: ‘Earth Hour is a commendable movement but is sadly limited to those who are environmentally aware.

‘To help the campaign reach more people, we’ve added the £30 cost-savings associated with switching to energy saving lightbulbs and invite people to come and take one home, which will have an immediate impact on energy usage.

‘For anyone who isn’t able to attend a Utilita Energy Hub, it’s possible to grab LED bulbs for as little as £1 at Poundland stores, too.’

Mr Lasseter added that turning off lights in unoccupied rooms could save households £25 a year on average.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron