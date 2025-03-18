An artist has unveiled his vision for a bold new 100ft sculpture to sit in the heart of a new city country park as efforts progress to ensure the site is open to the public to use.

Celebrated sculptor Vincent Gray has shared his vision for the Gateway Sculpture for the new 128-acre Horsea Island Country Park which is being created on the former landfill site next to Port Solent which he would hope to be an ‘Angel of the South’ - a nod to the popularity of the Angel of the North sculpture in Gateshead.

Mr Gray said the upright circular chain would reflect the city’s history with the link design representing the history of the naval, slavery and sense of community - as well as echo the sense of friendship represented by the Bonds of Friendship sculpture in Old Portsmouth recognising the city’s links with Australia.

He said it would also be a boon for the city being a showpiece work of art at what is the entrance to the city for many visitors.

“The design reflects local culture, history, and values, fostering a sense of community pride and connection,” he said. “This iconic landmark, attracting tourists and boosting local economies is a first impression Gateway Sculpture for Portsmouth.

“The chain symbolises unity, strength, interconnectedness, and the unbreakable bonds that tie individuals, communities and ideas together. It represents the power of collaboration, resilience and the ability to overcome challenges through collective effort.”

His vision comes as the city council works to bring about the opening of the much-anticipated country park which was originally pencilled in for opening in 2020 on the closed landfill site which can be seen next to the M275. But the timescale slipped significantly, with key measures needing to be put in place including the correct monitoring infrastructure and active management plans for the site.

When finished, the country park will be 'the equivalent of 86 football pitches’ and feature a wood with 50,000 trees, wildflower meadows, cycle trails, footpaths, picnic areas and stunning views across Portsmouth's historic harbour towards the Spinnaker Tower.

A spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council said: "The planting on the site is establishing well and meets the planning conditions that have been set out. The council is now working with Veolia, our waste disposal contractor, on the legalities of handing back the site to us. Once the complex contractual and environmental elements have been agreed with them, we will be able to bring forward a plan for the future use of the site."

Mr Gray told The News his next step is to produce a model version of his idea and present it to the city council for consideration in the hopes it will provide some real inspiration as to what the site could be. “It has been an idea of mine for the past 20 years,” he added.

Portsmouth City Council told The News that there are currently no plans to allow for the creation of a sculpture at the new country park, but said that should an opportunity arise any artwork considered would follow its official process on the commissioning new public art. This allows multiple artists to put forward ideas, with a direct invitation for an artist to respond to a particular site proposed only in exceptional circumstances.

The council added that it has not yet been contacted by Mr Gray about his idea.

As previously reported by The News, a monument designed by Mr Gray created to honour Portsmouth sailors who saved thousands of people from slavery has been left without a home. This is because Gunwharf Quays pulled out of hosting it after initially being interested but having no final agreement, and with neither Portsmouth Historic Dockyard or Portsmouth City Council willing to host it, citing the large number of other memorials in the city.