Warning not to swim, paddle or go in the water near Hill Head now lifted after burst sewage pipe is fixed
A warning not to swim, paddle or go in the water from Hill Head to Lee-on-the-Solent has been lifted after a burst sewage pipe was fixed.
The warning had been issued by the Environment Agency as a result of what it described as ‘a pollution incident’ which began on July 8. It advised people to stay out of the water until further notice.
Southern Water had been on the scene to fix the pipe, with Crofton Lane closed as a result. Last night the all-clear was given last night (July 10) after repairs were made.
More information is available on the Environment Agency website: https://buff.ly/XqtpADU
