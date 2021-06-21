Waterlooville community group Friends of Park Wood inviting nature lovers to a meeting and talk

A COMMUNITY group helping to care for a woodland area is inviting members of the public to a meeting this week.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 21st June 2021, 11:47 am

The Friends of Park Wood, a group which has been looking after an area just north of Waterlooville for many years, will be gathering in the Beech Glade at 7pm on Wednesday, June 23.

A short talk will be followed by a guided walk led by Phil Truluck, the group’s Woodland Trust representative.

This will discuss future management plans for the wood, and will give attendees the chance to learn about the types of trees in the woods, how to identify them in the summer, and their traditional uses.

Friends of Park Wood at work

The group’s AGM is usually held in the Baptist Church Hall in London Road, but to enable social distancing, the group is planning to meet in the open air at Park Wood.

Maureen Nye, membership secretary for the group, said: ‘We are encouraging members of the public to come along and meet us - we are a friendly group but are anxious to spread the word about what is being done to maintain this haven of peace in a mainly residential area. Extra hands are always welcome!’

The group is looking for new people to join its group committee.

It has also recommenced the monthly workdays on the last Sunday of each month. Being on the committee involves attending committee meetings roughly every two months.

For more information about the group, its activities, or the upcoming meeting, visit park-wood.org

