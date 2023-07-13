News you can trust since 1877
Work on Commercial Road continues to disrupt pedestrians as Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks fix 'faults'

Electrical maintenance works are continuing to disrupt pedestrians on a busy high street – nearly two weeks after they were scheduled to finish.
By Joe Buncle
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read

As previously reported, large portion of pavement at the southern end of Commercial Road near the Iceland supermarket is closed off while Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks carry out ‘utility works’. Pedestrians are left with a narrower stretch of walkway, with one local resident citing concerns for people using wheelchairs or pushing prams.

NOW READ: Pedestrians diverted on Portsmouth's Commercial Road as Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks dig up pavement for 'utility works'

According to a Portsmouth City Council spokesperson, the site was supposed to reopen on June 30 but has been extended until Friday, July 30 after workers discovered ‘there were more faults to repair than originally planned for.’

The continuing work on Commercial Road.The continuing work on Commercial Road.
The continuing work on Commercial Road.
Last month, the council revealed its plans to ‘smarten up’ part of the high street, with plans including new benches, trees, artwork and play activities for children in the area. The regenerative work – hoped to bring more footfall back into the city centre – is set to begin early next year.

