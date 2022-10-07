Hayling Island’s shingle beach at Eastoke is the main defence against the sea, but is permanently being worn away and so needs regular replenishing.

This month Havant Borough Council will carry out dredging work on the Chichester Harbour Approach Channel, with the shingle pumped on to the Eastoke beach.

Work on Hayling Island's beach will take place in October Picture: Coastal Partners

Once it has been sprayed on to the beach, bulldozers will level it and shape it so it protects nearby homes over the winter.

Managers of the scheme say this method has helped to ensure that that area of Hayling has not seen a serious flood since 1985, before this technique was used.

The work will start on October 17, and is due to last 15 days. It will take place 24 hours a day but during high tides only, and parts of the beach and promenade will be closed to the public.

Meanwhile, the borough council’s strategy to guard against erosion and flooding on Hayling seafront will come under the spotlight this month.

Hayling Island Picture: Coastal Partners

Two public events are taking place for residents and businesses to find out more and give their views on the plans, as well as talk to members of the team from Coastal Partners, which is overseeing the project.

The events are on Monday, October 17 between 2pm and 5pm at Northney Recreation Hall, St Peter's Road, PO11 0SB; and on Wednesday, October 19 from 4pm to 7.30pm at South Hayling United Reformed

Church in Hollow Lane, PO11 9EY.

There is also an online consultation at www.coastalpartners.org.uk/authority/havant/ where the strategy can be read.

Groynes on Hayling Island Picture: Coastal Partners

Cllr Clare Satchwell, cabinet lead for planning, Hayling seafront strategy and coastal management said: ‘We are lucky to have incredible beaches on Hayling Island, and a thriving community. This strategy is important to

help us manage coastal risks and ensure Hayling Island is resilient to climate change into the future. We would like to hear your views so please get involved online or at one of the events.’

For the majority of the Hayling coastline, private landowners will ultimately be responsible for the implementation of the recommendations.