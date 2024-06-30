Euro 2024: Portsmouth ranked most patriotic city in UK, according to Footy Accumulators
A study from football betting tips, predictions and news site Footy Accumulators, analysed 25 of England’s most populated cities against seven different factors - and it has found that Portsmouth is the most patriotice city in the UK.
The news site looked at a range of factors including Google searches for England shirts, locally produced England footballers, the most royal street and pub names, the most fish and chip shops, and the popularity of football fan zones in the area. According to the study, Portsmouth was found to be the most patriotic city in England, with an overall score of 31.4 out of 50.
The port city on England’s south coast boasts a significant number of streets with royal names, scoring a perfect 10/10 in this category. The city has a hefty 197 street names that contain royal terms such as ‘King’, ‘Queen’, ‘Prince’, ‘Charles’, ‘Elizabeth’ and several more within an area of 16 square miles.
Alex Beecham, managing director of Footy Accumulators, said: “As England progresses through the tournament, we look forward to seeing these patriotic cities come alive and hopefully push Gareth and the team to go one step further this year and bring the trophy home.”
“Our study highlights the cities that will rally behind the national team and be most up beat, with fan parks popping up, England flags flying high and local pubs bustling with anticipation.”
