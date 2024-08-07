The former Pompey manager shocked young footballers by dropping in at Portsmouth’s training ground, the John Jenkins Stadium, yesterday (August 6). The surprise visit gave the children the chance to see that anything is possible and Redknapp offered advice on how they can improve their skills on the pitch.

Harry Redknapp said: “I hugely enjoyed my time at Portsmouth so it’s great to be back on the pitch here, albeit in a bit of a different setting.

“Football is such a great way for kids to stay active and obviously I am biased, but I really do believe that team sport is an amazing way to help kids develop important skills from building confidence to seeing the benefits of teamwork in action, but also just having fun with other local kids.”

Harry also told the youngsters about some of his most memorable moments in his career including his FA Cup victory with Portsmouth in 2008 and leading the south coast club to the Premier League in the 2002/03 season. He was joined by football influencer Daniel Cutting, who has more than 2.5m followers on social media.

Kellogg’s has launched a new initiative to get kids onto the football pitch but partnering up with the EFL (English Football League), Manchester City, Celtic and Rangers to offer football camps this summer.

Harry added: “I have coached many teams throughout the years and football clubs have also been a key part of the community so it makes sense that Kellogg’s would look to further support these institutions, offering children across the UK across the chance to stay active throughout the summer break”.

